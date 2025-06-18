Insider Purchase: CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER of $NUVB Buys 10,000 Shares

Stacy Markel, the CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER of $NUVB, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 06-18-2025 for an estimated $17,100. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 51.0%. Following this trade, they now own 29,591 shares of this class of $NUVB stock.

$NUVB Insider Trading Activity

$NUVB insiders have traded $NUVB stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NUVB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID HUNG (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $1,713,720 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. COLLEEN SJOGREN (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $90,350

KERRY WENTWORTH (CHIEF REGULATORY OFFICER) has made 2 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $89,740 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DONGFANG LIU (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $50,024

STACY MARKEL (CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $17,100

PHILIPPE SAUVAGE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 7,300 shares for an estimated $13,215 and 0 sales.

$NUVB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $NUVB stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NUVB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NUVB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.