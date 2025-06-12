Insider Purchase: Chief People Officer of $CABO Buys 300 Shares

Margaret Masoner Detz, the Chief People Officer of $CABO, bought 300 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $39,684. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 7.9%. Following this trade, they now own 4,081 shares of this class of $CABO stock.
$CABO Insider Trading Activity
$CABO insiders have traded $CABO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CABO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WALLACE R WEITZ has made 2 purchases buying 4,000 shares for an estimated $982,020 and 0 sales.
- MARGARET MASONER DETZ (Chief People Officer) purchased 300 shares for an estimated $39,684
- MARY E MEDUSKI purchased 250 shares for an estimated $37,000
$CABO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $CABO stock to their portfolio, and 171 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 357,192 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,930,917
- NOVO HOLDINGS A/S removed 118,403 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,876,094
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 117,389 shares (+57.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,198,474
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 112,463 shares (+2974.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,889,291
- BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. added 86,019 shares (+27.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,861,269
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 80,306 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,342,925
- BOSTON TRUST WALDEN CORP removed 62,152 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,518,137
