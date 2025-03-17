Insider Purchase: Chief Operating Officer of $XPO Buys 1,880 Shares

David J. Bates, the Chief Operating Officer of $XPO, bought 1,880 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $199,580. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 9.8%. Following this trade, they now own 21,106 shares of this class of $XPO stock.

$XPO Insider Trading Activity

$XPO insiders have traded $XPO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID J. BATES (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 1,880 shares for an estimated $199,580

$XPO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 238 institutional investors add shares of $XPO stock to their portfolio, and 290 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$XPO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XPO in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Vertical Research issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 12/04/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

$XPO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XPO recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $XPO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $152.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $156.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Rick Paterson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $141.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $170.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Jordan Alliger from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $150.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Ken Hoexter from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $152.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital set a target price of $162.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Bruce Chan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $126.0 on 10/21/2024

