Insider Purchase: Chief Operating Officer of $XPO Buys 1,880 Shares

David J. Bates, the Chief Operating Officer of $XPO, bought 1,880 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $199,580. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 9.8%. Following this trade, they now own 21,106 shares of this class of $XPO stock.
$XPO Insider Trading Activity
$XPO insiders have traded $XPO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID J. BATES (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 1,880 shares for an estimated $199,580
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$XPO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 238 institutional investors add shares of $XPO stock to their portfolio, and 290 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. removed 2,677,204 shares (-56.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $351,115,304
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,125,686 shares (+18.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $278,783,718
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,766,424 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $231,666,507
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,605,001 shares (+26.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $210,495,881
- C2P CAPITAL ADVISORY GROUP, LLC D.B.A. PROSPERITY CAPITAL ADVISORS added 1,250,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $163,937,500
- FIL LTD removed 1,015,702 shares (-61.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $133,209,317
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 955,960 shares (+8.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $125,374,154
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$XPO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XPO in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
- Vertical Research issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 12/04/2024
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $XPO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $XPO forecast page.
$XPO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XPO recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $XPO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $152.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $156.0 on 03/07/2025
- Rick Paterson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $141.0 on 01/10/2025
- Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $170.0 on 01/07/2025
- Jordan Alliger from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $150.0 on 10/30/2024
- Ken Hoexter from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $152.0 on 10/30/2024
- Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital set a target price of $162.0 on 10/30/2024
- Bruce Chan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $126.0 on 10/21/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.