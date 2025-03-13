Insider Purchase: Chief Operating Officer of $TREE Buys 2,518 Shares

Scott Peyree, the Chief Operating Officer of $TREE, bought 2,518 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $111,169. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.3%. Following this trade, they now own 79,278 shares of this class of $TREE stock.
$TREE Insider Trading Activity
$TREE insiders have traded $TREE stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TREE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT PEYREE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 7 purchases buying 37,206 shares for an estimated $1,592,405 and 0 sales.
- DOUGLAS R LEBDA (Chairman & CEO) purchased 13,000 shares for an estimated $516,360
- SCOTT V. TOTMAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 3,750 shares for an estimated $144,725 and 0 sales.
- HEATHER ENLOW-NOVITSKY (General Counsel & Corp Sec.) sold 564 shares for an estimated $29,632
- DIEGO A RODRIGUEZ sold 102 shares for an estimated $4,828
$TREE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $TREE stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARINER, LLC removed 189,721 shares (-11.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,351,688
- MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC removed 130,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,056,875
- UBS GROUP AG added 122,724 shares (+817.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,755,555
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 115,018 shares (+85.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,456,947
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 104,335 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,042,981
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 103,032 shares (+2074.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,992,490
- INVESCO LTD. removed 94,532 shares (-72.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,663,115
