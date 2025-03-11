Insider Purchase: Chief Operating Officer of $TREE Buys 2,027 Shares

Scott Peyree, the Chief Operating Officer of $TREE, bought 2,027 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $84,728. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.0%. Following this trade, they now own 52,593 shares of this class of $TREE stock.

$TREE Insider Trading Activity

$TREE insiders have traded $TREE stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TREE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS R LEBDA (Chairman & CEO) purchased 13,000 shares for an estimated $516,360

SCOTT PEYREE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 5,149 shares for an estimated $216,976 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SCOTT V. TOTMAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 3,750 shares for an estimated $144,725 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HEATHER ENLOW-NOVITSKY (General Counsel & Corp Sec.) sold 564 shares for an estimated $29,632

DIEGO A RODRIGUEZ sold 102 shares for an estimated $4,828

$TREE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $TREE stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

