Insider Purchase: Chief Operating Officer of $RC Buys 10,000 Shares

Gary Taylor, the Chief Operating Officer of $RC, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $52,300. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.0%. Following this trade, they now own 211,097 shares of this class of $RC stock.
$RC Insider Trading Activity
$RC insiders have traded $RC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS E CAPASSE (CEO and CIO) has made 2 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $497,080 and 0 sales.
- ADAM ZAUSMER (Chief Credit Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $54,200
- GARY TAYLOR (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $52,300
$RC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $RC stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 944,003 shares (-23.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,438,100
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 768,891 shares (+7.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,243,836
- UBS GROUP AG added 724,338 shares (+268.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,939,985
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 644,139 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,393,027
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 620,593 shares (+2.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,232,444
- MISSION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP removed 582,745 shares (-91.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,974,320
- MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 560,000 shares (-66.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,819,200
