Insider Purchase: Chief Operating Officer of $BYRN Buys 728 Shares

John Brasseur, the Chief Operating Officer of $BYRN, bought 728 shares of the company on 04-15-2025 for an estimated $14,700. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 8.7%. Following this trade, they now own 9,068 shares of this class of $BYRN stock.

$BYRN Insider Trading Activity

$BYRN insiders have traded $BYRN stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BYRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYAN GANZ (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $1,860,838 .

. LUAN PHAM (Chief Mktg and Rev Officer) sold 33,483 shares for an estimated $1,010,905

HERBERT HUGHES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,000 shares for an estimated $454,239 .

. LISA WAGER (Corporate Secretary, CGO) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $367,293

LAURILEE KEARNES (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $18,600

JOHN BRASSEUR (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 728 shares for an estimated $14,700

$BYRN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $BYRN stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

