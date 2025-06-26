Stocks
Insider Purchase: Chief Medical Officer of $RZLT Buys 2,500 Shares

June 26, 2025 — 09:15 am EDT

BRIAN KENNETH ROBERTS, the Chief Medical Officer of $RZLT, bought 2,500 shares of the company on 06-25-2025 for an estimated $10,939. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 19.2%. Following this trade, they now own 15,500 shares of this class of $RZLT stock.

$RZLT Insider Trading Activity

$RZLT insiders have traded $RZLT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RZLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • YOUNG-JIN KIM purchased 1,230,769 shares for an estimated $3,999,999
  • DARON EVANS (CFO) has made 4 purchases buying 35,549 shares for an estimated $131,116 and 0 sales.
  • WLADIMIR HOGENHUIS has made 2 purchases buying 16,758 shares for an estimated $66,733 and 0 sales.
  • NEVAN C ELAM (CEO) purchased 12,302 shares for an estimated $34,999
  • BRIAN KENNETH ROBERTS (Chief Medical Officer) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $10,939
  • NERISSA KREHER purchased 3,076 shares for an estimated $9,997

$RZLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $RZLT stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC added 6,507,718 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,872,382
  • ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 2,525,883 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,325,060
  • NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,566,587 shares (-54.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,543,102
  • ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,390,051 shares (-82.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,031,147
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,002,103 shares (+118.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,906,098
  • IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC removed 807,172 shares (-94.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,340,798
  • VIVO CAPITAL, LLC removed 685,272 shares (-24.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,987,288

