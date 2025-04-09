Insider Purchase: Chief Medical Officer of $RNXT Buys 26,000 Shares

Ramtin Agah, the Chief Medical Officer of $RNXT, bought 26,000 shares of the company on 04-08-2025 for an estimated $21,840. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.5%. Following this trade, they now own 1,048,460 shares of this class of $RNXT stock.
$RNXT Insider Trading Activity
$RNXT insiders have traded $RNXT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RAMTIN AGAH (Chief Medical Officer) purchased 26,000 shares for an estimated $21,840
- SHAUN BAGAI (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $8,300
$RNXT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $RNXT stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 975,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,257,750
- ADAR1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 117,942 shares (-37.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $152,145
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 84,750 shares (+149.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,327
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 64,900 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,721
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 37,757 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,706
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 12,640 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,305
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 11,704 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,098
