Insider Purchase: Chief Legal Officer of $LLIAX Buys 10,000 Shares

Brooke Fapohunda, the Chief Legal Officer of $LLIAX, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $100,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 10,000 shares of this class of $LLIAX stock.

$LLIAX Insider Trading Activity

$LLIAX insiders have traded $LLIAX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LLIAX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN F ROCCO purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $500,000

ANDREW H. O'BRIEN purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $500,000

ADAM C CASTLE purchased 17,535 shares for an estimated $175,350

MARY ANN PICCIOTTO (Chief Compliance Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

ERIC P KANG purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

BROOKE FAPOHUNDA (Chief Legal Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

