Insider Purchase: Chief Investment Officer of $XOMA Buys 2,800 Shares

Bradley Sitko, the Chief Investment Officer of $XOMA, bought 2,800 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $71,204. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 2,800 shares of this class of $XOMA stock.
$XOMA Insider Trading Activity
$XOMA insiders have traded $XOMA stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XOMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PARTNERS L P/IL BVF has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 650,717 shares for an estimated $16,983,713.
- OWEN HUGHES (Chief Executive Officer) sold 21,881 shares for an estimated $655,335
- THOMAS M. BURNS (SVP, Finance & CFO) sold 9,775 shares for an estimated $292,663
- BRADLEY SITKO (Chief Investment Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 4,679 shares for an estimated $112,725 and 0 sales.
$XOMA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $XOMA stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 134,467 shares (+73.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,533,792
- STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 69,396 shares (-35.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,823,726
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 60,927 shares (+63.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,601,161
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 41,446 shares (+9.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,089,200
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 27,354 shares (-31.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $718,863
- ELLSWORTH ADVISORS, LLC removed 19,475 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $511,803
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 15,293 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $401,900
$XOMA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XOMA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025
