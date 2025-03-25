Insider Purchase: Chief Investment Officer of $XOMA Buys 2,800 Shares

Bradley Sitko, the Chief Investment Officer of $XOMA, bought 2,800 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $71,204. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 2,800 shares of this class of $XOMA stock.

$XOMA Insider Trading Activity

$XOMA insiders have traded $XOMA stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XOMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS L P/IL BVF has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 650,717 shares for an estimated $16,983,713 .

. OWEN HUGHES (Chief Executive Officer) sold 21,881 shares for an estimated $655,335

THOMAS M. BURNS (SVP, Finance & CFO) sold 9,775 shares for an estimated $292,663

BRADLEY SITKO (Chief Investment Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 4,679 shares for an estimated $112,725 and 0 sales.

$XOMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $XOMA stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$XOMA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XOMA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

