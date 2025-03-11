News & Insights

Insider Purchase: Chief Information Officer of $SVV Buys 6,000 Shares

March 11, 2025 — 05:02 pm EDT

T. Charles Hunsinger, the Chief Information Officer of $SVV, bought 6,000 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $43,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 74.1%. Following this trade, they now own 14,100 shares of this class of $SVV stock.

$SVV Insider Trading Activity

$SVV insiders have traded $SVV stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SVV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARK T. WALSH (Chief Executive Officer) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $592,014
  • RICHARD A. MEDWAY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 45,700 shares for an estimated $474,326.
  • JUBRAN N. TANIOUS (President & COO) has made 1 purchase buying 42 shares for an estimated $399 and 1 sale selling 7,889 shares for an estimated $81,300.
  • T. CHARLES HUNSINGER (Chief Information Officer) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $43,500

$SVV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $SVV stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

