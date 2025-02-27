Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $UFPT Buys 400 Shares

RONALD J LATAILLE, the Chief Financial Officer of $UFPT, bought 400 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $91,635. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.7%. Following this trade, they now own 15,031 shares of this class of $UFPT stock.

$UFPT Insider Trading Activity

$UFPT insiders have traded $UFPT stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UFPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

R JEFFREY BAILLY (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 40,437 shares for an estimated $14,057,292 .

. SYMERIA HUDSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,293 shares for an estimated $781,518 .

. CYNTHIA L FELDMANN sold 647 shares for an estimated $227,938

RONALD J LATAILLE (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 400 shares for an estimated $91,635

JASON HOLT (Vice President) sold 146 shares for an estimated $50,032

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UFPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $UFPT stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.