Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $TOI Buys 9,056 Shares

Robert Ross Carter, the Chief Financial Officer of $TOI, bought 9,056 shares of the company on 03-26-2025 for an estimated $9,433. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 29.8%. Following this trade, they now own 39,407 shares of this class of $TOI stock.

$TOI Insider Trading Activity

$TOI insiders have traded $TOI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD A BARASCH purchased 1,358,448 shares for an estimated $1,415,095

BRAD HIVELY has made 2 purchases buying 300,000 shares for an estimated $50,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT ROSS CARTER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 9,056 shares for an estimated $9,433

$TOI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $TOI stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

