Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $TLSI Buys 6,000 Shares

James Emmett Young, the Chief Financial Officer of $TLSI, bought 6,000 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $33,900. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 25.0%. Following this trade, they now own 30,000 shares of this class of $TLSI stock.

$TLSI Insider Trading Activity

$TLSI insiders have traded $TLSI stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TLSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EQUITY AB FRANKENIUS purchased 62,972 shares for an estimated $249,998

MARY T SZELA (CEO AND PRESIDENT) has made 8 purchases buying 39,397 shares for an estimated $202,265 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES EMMETT YOUNG (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $163,500 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SEAN MURPHY (Chief Manuf, Strategy&Bus Dev.) has made 2 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $157,200 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ARJUN JJ DESAI sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $110,700

MATS WAHLSTROM has made 3 purchases buying 15,727 shares for an estimated $69,806 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRYAN F. COX (CHIEF SCIENTIFIC & MANUFACT.) sold 314 shares for an estimated $1,394

GEORGE KELLY MARTIN sold 9 shares for an estimated $49

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TLSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $TLSI stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.