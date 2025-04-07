Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $TITN Buys 658 Shares

Robert Larsen, the Chief Financial Officer of $TITN, bought 658 shares of the company on 04-03-2025 for an estimated $10,001. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.8%. Following this trade, they now own 37,330 shares of this class of $TITN stock.

$TITN insiders have traded $TITN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

DAVID JOSEPH MEYER (Chairman) has made 2 purchases buying 25,524 shares for an estimated $429,658 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT LARSEN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 658 shares for an estimated $10,001

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $TITN stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TITN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TITN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.5.

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $24.0 on 03/21/2025

