Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer & SVP of $EAF Buys 50,000 Shares

Rory F. O'Donnell, the Chief Financial Officer & SVP of $EAF, bought 50,000 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $51,949. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 100.0%. Following this trade, they now own 100,000 shares of this class of $EAF stock.

$EAF Insider Trading Activity

$EAF insiders have traded $EAF stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EAF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY K FLANAGAN (CEO and President) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $53,645

RORY F. O'DONNELL (Chief Financial Officer & SVP) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $51,949

$EAF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $EAF stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

