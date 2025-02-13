Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer & SVP of $EAF Buys 50,000 Shares

Rory F. O'Donnell, the Chief Financial Officer & SVP of $EAF, bought 50,000 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $51,949. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 100.0%. Following this trade, they now own 100,000 shares of this class of $EAF stock.
$EAF Insider Trading Activity
$EAF insiders have traded $EAF stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EAF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY K FLANAGAN (CEO and President) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $53,645
- RORY F. O'DONNELL (Chief Financial Officer & SVP) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $51,949
$EAF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $EAF stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARATHON ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 3,521,212 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,647,999
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,281,710 shares (-64.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,331,857
- GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC removed 2,583,100 shares (-12.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,468,763
- FMR LLC removed 2,382,250 shares (-6.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,121,292
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,366,904 shares (+300.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,094,743
- BROOKFIELD CORP /ON/ removed 2,279,230 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,008,583
- O'KEEFE STEVENS ADVISORY, INC. removed 1,808,368 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,387,045
