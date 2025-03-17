Insider Purchase: CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $STKS Buys 10,000 Shares

Tyler Loy, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $STKS, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $25,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.8%. Following this trade, they now own 220,246 shares of this class of $STKS stock.
$STKS Insider Trading Activity
$STKS insiders have traded $STKS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STKS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JONATHAN SEGAL has made 4 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $44,766 and 0 sales.
- TYLER LOY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $25,500
$STKS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $STKS stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MCGOWAN GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 759,913 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,203,747
- MEROS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP removed 695,774 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,017,744
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 403,321 shares (+23.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,169,630
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 396,395 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,458,733
- ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT removed 239,837 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $695,527
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 153,755 shares (-37.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $445,889
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 119,898 shares (-8.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $347,704
