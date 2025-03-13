Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $RAPP Buys 100 Shares

Troy A. Ignelzi, the Chief Financial Officer of $RAPP, bought 100 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $998. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.0%. Following this trade, they now own 10,000 shares of this class of $RAPP stock.

$RAPP Insider Trading Activity

$RAPP insiders have traded $RAPP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RAPP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TROY A. IGNELZI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $100,988 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WENDY B. YOUNG purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $61,249

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.