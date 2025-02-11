News & Insights

Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $OCX Buys 97,561 Shares

February 11, 2025 — 07:15 pm EST

Andrea S. James, the Chief Financial Officer of $OCX, bought 97,561 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $200,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 181.8%. Following this trade, they now own 151,231 shares of this class of $OCX stock.

$OCX Insider Trading Activity

$OCX insiders have traded $OCX stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 19 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OCX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PARTNERS, L.P. BROADWOOD has made 6 purchases buying 6,481,034 shares for an estimated $14,467,294 and 0 sales.
  • PATRICK W SMITH has made 9 purchases buying 1,188,987 shares for an estimated $2,445,638 and 0 sales.
  • ANDREA S. JAMES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 151,231 shares for an estimated $345,799 and 0 sales.
  • ANDREW ARNO purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $26,350

$OCX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $OCX stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

