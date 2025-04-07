Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $NMTC Buys 200,000 Shares

Ronald W. McClurg, the Chief Financial Officer of $NMTC, bought 200,000 shares of the company on 04-04-2025 for an estimated $100,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 81.9%. Following this trade, they now own 444,117 shares of this class of $NMTC stock.
$NMTC Insider Trading Activity
$NMTC insiders have traded $NMTC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NMTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RONALD W. MCCLURG (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 200,000 shares for an estimated $100,000
- DAVID A ROSA (CEO and President) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $50,000
$NMTC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $NMTC stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 798,762 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $659,697
- PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 150,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,885
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 81,802 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,560
- MAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 50,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,295
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 39,951 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,995
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. removed 33,333 shares (-2.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,529
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 27,804 shares (+9.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,963
