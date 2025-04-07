Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $NMTC Buys 200,000 Shares

Ronald W. McClurg, the Chief Financial Officer of $NMTC, bought 200,000 shares of the company on 04-04-2025 for an estimated $100,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 81.9%. Following this trade, they now own 444,117 shares of this class of $NMTC stock.

$NMTC Insider Trading Activity

$NMTC insiders have traded $NMTC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NMTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD W. MCCLURG (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 200,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

DAVID A ROSA (CEO and President) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

$NMTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $NMTC stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

