Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $MKTW Buys 940 Shares

Erik Mickels, the Chief Financial Officer of $MKTW, bought 940 shares of the company on 06-17-2025 for an estimated $16,863. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.4%. Following this trade, they now own 69,998 shares of this class of $MKTW stock.

$MKTW Insider Trading Activity

$MKTW insiders have traded $MKTW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MKTW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIK MICKELS (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 940 shares for an estimated $16,863

$MKTW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $MKTW stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

