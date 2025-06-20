Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $MKTW Buys 940 Shares

Erik Mickels, the Chief Financial Officer of $MKTW, bought 940 shares of the company on 06-17-2025 for an estimated $16,863. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.4%. Following this trade, they now own 69,998 shares of this class of $MKTW stock.
$MKTW Insider Trading Activity
$MKTW insiders have traded $MKTW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MKTW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIK MICKELS (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 940 shares for an estimated $16,863
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$MKTW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $MKTW stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 120,142 shares (+7909.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,186,041
- GREENHAVEN ROAD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 34,433 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $339,922
- RHUMBLINE ADVISERS removed 27,277 shares (-92.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $269,278
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 25,982 shares (+1899.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $256,494
- CERITY PARTNERS LLC removed 22,120 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $251,062
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 17,407 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $171,841
- BARCLAYS PLC added 16,528 shares (+34.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $163,164
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.