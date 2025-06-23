Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $MBRX Buys 270,270 Shares

Jonathan P. Foster, the Chief Financial Officer of $MBRX, bought 270,270 shares of the company on 06-23-2025 for an estimated $99,999. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1560.7%. Following this trade, they now own 287,587 shares of this class of $MBRX stock.

$MBRX Insider Trading Activity

$MBRX insiders have traded $MBRX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WALTER V KLEMP (CEO and President) purchased 675,675 shares for an estimated $249,999

JONATHAN P. FOSTER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 270,270 shares for an estimated $99,999

$MBRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $MBRX stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

