Stocks
MBRX

Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $MBRX Buys 270,270 Shares

June 23, 2025 — 04:46 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Jonathan P. Foster, the Chief Financial Officer of $MBRX, bought 270,270 shares of the company on 06-23-2025 for an estimated $99,999. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1560.7%. Following this trade, they now own 287,587 shares of this class of $MBRX stock.

$MBRX Insider Trading Activity

$MBRX insiders have traded $MBRX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • WALTER V KLEMP (CEO and President) purchased 675,675 shares for an estimated $249,999
  • JONATHAN P. FOSTER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 270,270 shares for an estimated $99,999

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MBRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $MBRX stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

MBRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.