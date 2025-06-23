Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $MBRX Buys 270,270 Shares

Jonathan P. Foster, the Chief Financial Officer of $MBRX, bought 270,270 shares of the company on 06-23-2025 for an estimated $99,999. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1560.7%. Following this trade, they now own 287,587 shares of this class of $MBRX stock.
$MBRX Insider Trading Activity
$MBRX insiders have traded $MBRX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WALTER V KLEMP (CEO and President) purchased 675,675 shares for an estimated $249,999
- JONATHAN P. FOSTER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 270,270 shares for an estimated $99,999
$MBRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $MBRX stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 932,414 shares (+293.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $907,798
- CETERA INVESTMENT ADVISERS added 70,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,152
- CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC. added 12,781 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,443
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 11,575 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,269
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 11,496 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,192
- UBS GROUP AG removed 8,939 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,703
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 4,865 shares (+11.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,736
