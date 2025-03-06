Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $LSF Buys 2,500 Shares

Anna Hamill, the Chief Financial Officer of $LSF, bought 2,500 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $13,750. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.4%. Following this trade, they now own 108,544 shares of this class of $LSF stock.

$LSF Insider Trading Activity

$LSF insiders have traded $LSF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LSF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANNA HAMILL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 3,604 shares for an estimated $19,996 and 0 sales.

$LSF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $LSF stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

