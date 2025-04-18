Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $LCTC Buys 12,250 Shares

VERN D KORNELSEN, the Chief Financial Officer of $LCTC, bought 12,250 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $46,550. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.6%. Following this trade, they now own 2,100,119 shares of this class of $LCTC stock.

$LCTC Insider Trading Activity

$LCTC insiders have traded $LCTC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LCTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VERN D KORNELSEN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 12,250 shares for an estimated $46,550

ADAM W. KASHENBERG purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $3,800

