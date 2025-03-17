Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $INVE Buys 6,565 Shares

Justin Scarpulla, the Chief Financial Officer of $INVE, bought 6,565 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $20,998. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.9%. Following this trade, they now own 231,178 shares of this class of $INVE stock.
$INVE Insider Trading Activity
$INVE insiders have traded $INVE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KIRSTEN F. NEWQUIST (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 19,000 shares for an estimated $63,106
- JUSTIN SCARPULLA (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 6,565 shares for an estimated $20,998
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$INVE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $INVE stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORTHERN RIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 667,977 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,357,958
- MARATHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT removed 405,975 shares (-57.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,485,868
- BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC added 162,248 shares (+183.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $593,827
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 142,128 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $501,711
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 117,827 shares (+8.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $431,246
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 116,714 shares (-69.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $427,173
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 95,112 shares (+623.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $348,109
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.