Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $INVE Buys 6,565 Shares

Justin Scarpulla, the Chief Financial Officer of $INVE, bought 6,565 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $20,998. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.9%. Following this trade, they now own 231,178 shares of this class of $INVE stock.

$INVE Insider Trading Activity

$INVE insiders have traded $INVE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIRSTEN F. NEWQUIST (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 19,000 shares for an estimated $63,106

JUSTIN SCARPULLA (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 6,565 shares for an estimated $20,998

$INVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $INVE stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

