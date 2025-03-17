News & Insights

Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $INVE Buys 6,565 Shares

March 17, 2025 — 08:31 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative

Justin Scarpulla, the Chief Financial Officer of $INVE, bought 6,565 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $20,998. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.9%. Following this trade, they now own 231,178 shares of this class of $INVE stock.

$INVE Insider Trading Activity

$INVE insiders have traded $INVE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KIRSTEN F. NEWQUIST (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 19,000 shares for an estimated $63,106
  • JUSTIN SCARPULLA (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 6,565 shares for an estimated $20,998

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$INVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $INVE stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


