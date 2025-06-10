Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $FRGT Buys 4,000 Shares

Donald Quinby, the Chief Financial Officer of $FRGT, bought 4,000 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $10,400. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 4,000 shares of this class of $FRGT stock.

$FRGT Insider Trading Activity

$FRGT insiders have traded $FRGT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONALD QUINBY (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $10,400

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FRGT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FRGT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BWS Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FRGT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FRGT forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.