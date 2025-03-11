Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $FCNCA Buys 17 Shares

CRAIG L NIX, the Chief Financial Officer of $FCNCA, bought 17 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $31,979. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.5%. Following this trade, they now own 1,141 shares of this class of $FCNCA stock.

$FCNCA Insider Trading Activity

$FCNCA insiders have traded $FCNCA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCNCA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$FCNCA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of $FCNCA stock to their portfolio, and 319 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FCNCA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FCNCA stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCNCA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 01/21, 01/16 and 0 sales.

