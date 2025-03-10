Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $FA Buys 1,000 Shares

Steven Irwin Marks, the Chief Financial Officer of $FA, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $13,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.2%. Following this trade, they now own 20,189 shares of this class of $FA stock.
$FA Insider Trading Activity
$FA insiders have traded $FA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRET T JARDINE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,139 shares for an estimated $524,344.
- STEVEN IRWIN MARKS (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $13,500
$FA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $FA stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 3,827,801 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,694,712
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 3,718,096 shares (+246.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,639,938
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 2,764,534 shares (+337.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,779,721
- FMR LLC added 2,750,166 shares (+49.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,510,609
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,409,233 shares (+48.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,124,934
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,369,413 shares (+33.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,649,105
- MUTUAL OF AMERICA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,078,773 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,205,418
