Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $EBC Buys 10,000 Shares

R David Rosato, the Chief Financial Officer of $EBC, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $154,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 100.0%. Following this trade, they now own 20,000 shares of this class of $EBC stock.

$EBC Insider Trading Activity

$EBC insiders have traded $EBC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LUIS BORGEN sold 12,419 shares for an estimated $230,496

R DAVID ROSATO (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $154,000

DEBORAH C JACKSON sold 5,713 shares for an estimated $106,033

$EBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $EBC stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

