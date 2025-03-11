Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $DXR Buys 1,000 Shares

Robert J Michel, the Chief Financial Officer of $DXR, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $8,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.2%. Following this trade, they now own 17,050 shares of this class of $DXR stock.

$DXR Insider Trading Activity

$DXR insiders have traded $DXR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DXR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL RICHARD FELDSCHUH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 48,360 shares for an estimated $25,804 and 0 sales.

ROBERT J MICHEL (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $8,000

JONATHAN ADAM FELDSCHUH (Chief Scientific Officer) purchased 32,000 shares for an estimated $0

$DXR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $DXR stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

