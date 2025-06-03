Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $CTKB Buys 35,000 Shares

William D. McCombe, the Chief Financial Officer of $CTKB, bought 35,000 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $97,300. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 168.7%. Following this trade, they now own 55,746 shares of this class of $CTKB stock.

$CTKB Insider Trading Activity

$CTKB insiders have traded $CTKB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTKB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM D. MCCOMBE (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 35,000 shares for an estimated $97,300

$CTKB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $CTKB stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CTKB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTKB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CTKB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.625.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $8.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $5.25 on 02/02/2025

