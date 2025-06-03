Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $CTKB Buys 35,000 Shares

William D. McCombe, the Chief Financial Officer of $CTKB, bought 35,000 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $97,300. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 168.7%. Following this trade, they now own 55,746 shares of this class of $CTKB stock.
$CTKB Insider Trading Activity
$CTKB insiders have traded $CTKB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTKB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM D. MCCOMBE (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 35,000 shares for an estimated $97,300
$CTKB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $CTKB stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 2,094,835 shares (-17.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,400,288
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,517,214 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,084,028
- TOPLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,234,179 shares (+521.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,949,057
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 1,023,377 shares (+55.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,103,741
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP added 845,405 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,390,074
- BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 782,643 shares (-9.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,138,398
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 708,482 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,841,012
$CTKB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTKB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CTKB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.625.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $8.0 on 03/04/2025
- Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $5.25 on 02/02/2025
