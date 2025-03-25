Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $BMNM Buys 500 Shares

G Hunter IV Haas, the Chief Financial Officer of $BMNM, bought 500 shares of the company on 03-25-2025 for an estimated $550. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.0%. Following this trade, they now own 1,206,689 shares of this class of $BMNM stock.

$BMNM Insider Trading Activity

$BMNM insiders have traded $BMNM stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 17 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMNM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

G HUNTER IV HAAS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 13 purchases buying 41,393 shares for an estimated $51,274 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT J DWYER has made 4 purchases buying 4,704 shares for an estimated $4,468 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.