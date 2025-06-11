Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $BARK Buys 50,000 Shares

Zahir Ibrahim, the Chief Financial Officer of $BARK, bought 50,000 shares of the company on 11-13-2024 for an estimated $78,865. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 25.0%. Following this trade, they now own 250,000 shares of this class of $BARK stock.
$BARK Insider Trading Activity
$BARK insiders have traded $BARK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BARK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ZAHIR IBRAHIM (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 55,555 shares for an estimated $49,882
- MATT MEEKER (Executive Chairman) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $24,855
$BARK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $BARK stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BROOKLYN FI, LLC removed 19,453,002 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,039,672
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,094,145 shares (-75.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,520,861
- ROUBAIX CAPITAL, LLC removed 800,404 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,112,561
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 736,980 shares (-58.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,024,402
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 699,471 shares (-55.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $972,264
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 624,103 shares (-60.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $867,503
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 529,506 shares (+141.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $736,013
$BARK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BARK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025
