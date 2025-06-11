Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $BARK Buys 50,000 Shares

Zahir Ibrahim, the Chief Financial Officer of $BARK, bought 50,000 shares of the company on 11-13-2024 for an estimated $78,865. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 25.0%. Following this trade, they now own 250,000 shares of this class of $BARK stock.

$BARK Insider Trading Activity

$BARK insiders have traded $BARK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BARK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ZAHIR IBRAHIM (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 55,555 shares for an estimated $49,882

MATT MEEKER (Executive Chairman) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $24,855

$BARK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $BARK stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BARK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BARK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

