Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $BANX Buys 1,150 Shares

PATRICK JOSEPH FARRELL, the Chief Financial Officer of $BANX, bought 1,150 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $24,196. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 19.0%. Following this trade, they now own 7,209 shares of this class of $BANX stock.

$BANX Insider Trading Activity

$BANX insiders have traded $BANX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BANX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN SCOTT EMRICH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $63,800 .

. PATRICK JOSEPH FARRELL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 2,150 shares for an estimated $45,396 and 0 sales.

$BANX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $BANX stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

