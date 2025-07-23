Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $ASIC Buys 20,000 Shares

Neelam Patel, the Chief Financial Officer of $ASIC, bought 20,000 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $340,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 20,000 shares of this class of $ASIC stock.
$ASIC Insider Trading Activity
$ASIC insiders have traded $ASIC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT C MERTON purchased 47,058 shares for an estimated $799,986
- JOHN LANGTON JR. SENNOTT purchased 29,400 shares for an estimated $499,800
- NEELAM PATEL (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $340,000
- WILLIAM S MERCER purchased 7,300 shares for an estimated $124,100
- MITCHELL BRAD PRESSMAN purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $42,500
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ASIC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASIC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ASIC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $29.0 on 07/07/2025
- Matthew Herrmann from Citigroup set a target price of $26.0 on 07/07/2025
- Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $30.0 on 07/07/2025
- Pablo Singzon from JP Morgan set a target price of $26.0 on 07/07/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.