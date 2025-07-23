Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $ASIC Buys 20,000 Shares

Neelam Patel, the Chief Financial Officer of $ASIC, bought 20,000 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $340,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 20,000 shares of this class of $ASIC stock.

$ASIC Insider Trading Activity

$ASIC insiders have traded $ASIC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT C MERTON purchased 47,058 shares for an estimated $799,986

JOHN LANGTON JR. SENNOTT purchased 29,400 shares for an estimated $499,800

NEELAM PATEL (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $340,000

WILLIAM S MERCER purchased 7,300 shares for an estimated $124,100

MITCHELL BRAD PRESSMAN purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $42,500

$ASIC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASIC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ASIC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $29.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Matthew Herrmann from Citigroup set a target price of $26.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $30.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Pablo Singzon from JP Morgan set a target price of $26.0 on 07/07/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

