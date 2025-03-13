Insider Purchase: CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $ARCB Buys 700 Shares

John Matthew Beasley, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of $ARCB, bought 700 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $52,423. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 9.4%. Following this trade, they now own 8,142 shares of this class of $ARCB stock.

$ARCB Insider Trading Activity

$ARCB insiders have traded $ARCB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL E NEWCITY (SVP - Chf Innovation Officr(1)) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,443 shares for an estimated $1,259,410 .

. CRAIG E PHILIP sold 3,900 shares for an estimated $428,649

JOHN MATTHEW BEASLEY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) purchased 700 shares for an estimated $52,423

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ARCB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $ARCB stock to their portfolio, and 190 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.