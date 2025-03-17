Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $AMPL Buys 21,000 Shares

Andrew Casey, the Chief Financial Officer of $AMPL, bought 21,000 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $239,765. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.0%. Following this trade, they now own 1,076,992 shares of this class of $AMPL stock.
$AMPL Insider Trading Activity
$AMPL insiders have traded $AMPL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC VISHRIA has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $822,427.
- ANDREW CASEY (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 21,000 shares for an estimated $239,765
- CATHERINE WONG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,030 shares for an estimated $75,979.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AMPL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $AMPL stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 799,430 shares (-51.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,433,986
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 770,227 shares (+9.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,125,894
- SUNRIVER MANAGEMENT LLC added 737,600 shares (+24.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,781,680
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 447,277 shares (+5.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,718,772
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 417,293 shares (-42.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,402,441
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 409,523 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,320,467
- FMR LLC added 334,892 shares (+4.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,533,110
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$AMPL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMPL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/12/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AMPL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMPL forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.