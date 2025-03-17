Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $AMPL Buys 21,000 Shares

Andrew Casey, the Chief Financial Officer of $AMPL, bought 21,000 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $239,765. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.0%. Following this trade, they now own 1,076,992 shares of this class of $AMPL stock.

$AMPL Insider Trading Activity

$AMPL insiders have traded $AMPL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC VISHRIA has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $822,427 .

. ANDREW CASEY (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 21,000 shares for an estimated $239,765

CATHERINE WONG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,030 shares for an estimated $75,979.

$AMPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $AMPL stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AMPL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMPL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/12/2024

