Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $ALT Buys 10,000 Shares

GREGORY L WEAVER, the Chief Financial Officer of $ALT, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $51,996. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 10,000 shares of this class of $ALT stock.

$ALT Insider Trading Activity

$ALT insiders have traded $ALT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$ALT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $ALT stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

