Insider Purchase: Chief Financial Officer of $ACHV Buys 10,000 Shares

March 19, 2025 — 04:47 pm EDT

Mark K Oki, the Chief Financial Officer of $ACHV, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $28,887. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 10,000 shares of this class of $ACHV stock.

$ACHV Insider Trading Activity

$ACHV insiders have traded $ACHV stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACHV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARK K OKI (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $28,887
  • RICHARD ALISTAIR STEWART (Chieve Executive Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $28,598

$ACHV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $ACHV stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ACHV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACHV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 09/26/2024

