Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $WSC Buys 10,000 Shares

Bradley Lee Soultz, the Chief Executive Officer of $WSC, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $287,400. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 7.8%. Following this trade, they now own 138,817 shares of this class of $WSC stock.

$WSC Insider Trading Activity

$WSC insiders have traded $WSC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADLEY LEE SOULTZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 25,000 shares for an estimated $841,192 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HEZRON T. LOPEZ (EVP, CLO, CCO & ESG) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $787,600

SALLY J SHANKS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 14,059 shares for an estimated $487,681

ERIK OLSSON purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $176,699

GERARD E HOLTHAUS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $174,955

JEFFREY SAGANSKY purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $171,525

TIMOTHY D BOSWELL (President & CFO) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $171,319

GRAEME PARKES (Chief Information Officer) sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $107,336

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of $WSC stock to their portfolio, and 286 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WSC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WSC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.