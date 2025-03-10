Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $WSC Buys 10,000 Shares

Bradley Lee Soultz, the Chief Executive Officer of $WSC, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $287,400. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 7.8%. Following this trade, they now own 138,817 shares of this class of $WSC stock.
$WSC Insider Trading Activity
$WSC insiders have traded $WSC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRADLEY LEE SOULTZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 25,000 shares for an estimated $841,192 and 0 sales.
- HEZRON T. LOPEZ (EVP, CLO, CCO & ESG) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $787,600
- SALLY J SHANKS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 14,059 shares for an estimated $487,681
- ERIK OLSSON purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $176,699
- GERARD E HOLTHAUS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $174,955
- JEFFREY SAGANSKY purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $171,525
- TIMOTHY D BOSWELL (President & CFO) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $171,319
- GRAEME PARKES (Chief Information Officer) sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $107,336
$WSC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of $WSC stock to their portfolio, and 286 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 8,127,029 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $271,849,120
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 7,410,481 shares (-53.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $247,880,589
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 2,639,559 shares (+34.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,293,248
- DF DENT & CO INC removed 2,580,128 shares (-87.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,305,281
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 2,556,587 shares (-86.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,517,835
- BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA removed 2,470,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $92,872,000
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 1,791,298 shares (-54.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,918,918
$WSC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WSC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
