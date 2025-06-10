Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $VTS Buys 10,000 Shares

Robert W Gerrity, the Chief Executive Officer of $VTS, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $232,900. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.2%. Following this trade, they now own 827,173 shares of this class of $VTS stock.

$VTS Insider Trading Activity

$VTS insiders have traded $VTS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT W GERRITY (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $232,900

MIKE MORELLA (VP - Chief Accounting Officer) sold 8,143 shares for an estimated $217,372

MICHAEL SABOL (VP - SEC and Financial Rprtng) sold 6,714 shares for an estimated $179,232

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $VTS stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VTS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 12/17/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VTS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VTS forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.