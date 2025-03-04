Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $TMCI Buys 60,000 Shares

John T. Treace, the Chief Executive Officer of $TMCI, bought 60,000 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $524,064. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.9%. Following this trade, they now own 6,796,190 shares of this class of $TMCI stock.

$TMCI Insider Trading Activity

$TMCI insiders have traded $TMCI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN T. TREACE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 110,000 shares for an estimated $789,694 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TMCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $TMCI stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.