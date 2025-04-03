Insider Purchase: CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $TLPH Buys 213,310 Shares

Vincent J. Angotti, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $TLPH, bought 213,310 shares of the company on 04-02-2025 for an estimated $124,999. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 112.0%. Following this trade, they now own 403,769 shares of this class of $TLPH stock.

$TLPH Insider Trading Activity

$TLPH insiders have traded $TLPH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TLPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VINCENT J. ANGOTTI (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 3 purchases buying 223,310 shares for an estimated $131,848 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RAFFI ASADORIAN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 155 shares for an estimated $118

$TLPH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $TLPH stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

