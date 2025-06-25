Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $TERN Buys 23,314 Shares

Amy L. Burroughs, the Chief Executive Officer of $TERN, bought 23,314 shares of the company on 06-25-2025 for an estimated $90,229. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 98.1%. Following this trade, they now own 47,083 shares of this class of $TERN stock.

$TERN Insider Trading Activity

$TERN insiders have traded $TERN stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TERN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK J. VIGNOLA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,188 shares for an estimated $99,023 .

. AMY L. BURROUGHS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 23,314 shares for an estimated $90,229

JILL M. QUIGLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $86,460 .

. ANDREW GENGOS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $57,082 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. EMIL KURIAKOSE (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,433 shares for an estimated $27,972.

$TERN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $TERN stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

