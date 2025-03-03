Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $TALK Buys 75,000 Shares

Jon R Cohen, the Chief Executive Officer of $TALK, bought 75,000 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $214,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.4%. Following this trade, they now own 2,267,980 shares of this class of $TALK stock.

$TALK Insider Trading Activity

$TALK insiders have traded $TALK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TALK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GIL MARGOLIN (Chief Technology Officer) sold 134,654 shares for an estimated $416,942

JON R COHEN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 75,000 shares for an estimated $214,500

IAN JIRO HARRIS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 70,100 shares for an estimated $148,566 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN CHARLES REILLY (Chief Legal Officer, Secretary) has made 3 purchases buying 9,070 shares for an estimated $25,995 and 0 sales.

$TALK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $TALK stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

