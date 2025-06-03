Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $SWPR Buys 150,000 Shares

Thurman J Rodgers, the Chief Executive Officer of $SWPR, bought 150,000 shares of the company on 05-30-2025 for an estimated $206,999. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 150,000 shares of this class of $SWPR stock.

$SWPR Insider Trading Activity

$SWPR insiders have traded $SWPR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SWPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THURMAN J RODGERS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 300,000 shares for an estimated $413,999 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ADAM GISHEN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 47,743 shares for an estimated $90,334.

