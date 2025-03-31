Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $SIG Buys 15,000 Shares

James Kevin Symancyk, the Chief Executive Officer of $SIG, bought 15,000 shares of the company on 03-31-2025 for an estimated $861,735. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 42.0%. Following this trade, they now own 50,710 shares of this class of $SIG stock.
$SIG Insider Trading Activity
$SIG insiders have traded $SIG stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VIRGINIA DROSOS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $5,088,444.
- JAMIE SINGLETON (* See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,060 shares for an estimated $1,825,157.
- ODED EDELMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,398 shares for an estimated $1,456,599.
- JAMES KEVIN SYMANCYK (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $861,735
- JOAN M HILSON (* See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $756,544.
- EUGENIA ULASEWICZ has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,666 shares for an estimated $512,460.
- VINCENT CICCOLINI (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $461,883
- MARY ELIZABETH FINN (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,237 shares for an estimated $424,121.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SIG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of $SIG stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,724,592 shares (+1046.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $139,191,820
- ANOMALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,579,410 shares (+862.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,474,181
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 1,510,096 shares (-21.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $121,879,848
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 855,816 shares (-86.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,072,909
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 491,239 shares (-94.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,647,899
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 466,510 shares (+149.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,652,022
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 416,448 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,611,518
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$SIG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SIG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SIG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SIG forecast page.
$SIG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SIG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SIG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $99.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $89.0 on 03/20/2025
- Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $110.0 on 10/23/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.