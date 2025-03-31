Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $SIG Buys 15,000 Shares

James Kevin Symancyk, the Chief Executive Officer of $SIG, bought 15,000 shares of the company on 03-31-2025 for an estimated $861,735. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 42.0%. Following this trade, they now own 50,710 shares of this class of $SIG stock.

$SIG Insider Trading Activity

$SIG insiders have traded $SIG stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VIRGINIA DROSOS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $5,088,444 .

. JAMIE SINGLETON (* See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,060 shares for an estimated $1,825,157 .

. ODED EDELMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,398 shares for an estimated $1,456,599 .

. JAMES KEVIN SYMANCYK (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $861,735

JOAN M HILSON (* See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $756,544 .

. EUGENIA ULASEWICZ has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,666 shares for an estimated $512,460 .

. VINCENT CICCOLINI (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $461,883

MARY ELIZABETH FINN (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,237 shares for an estimated $424,121.

$SIG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of $SIG stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SIG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SIG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025

$SIG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SIG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SIG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $99.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $89.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $110.0 on 10/23/2024

