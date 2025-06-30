Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $PVH Buys 15,644 Shares

Stefan Larsson, the Chief Executive Officer of $PVH, bought 15,644 shares of the company on 06-26-2025 for an estimated $999,964. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.2%. Following this trade, they now own 269,437 shares of this class of $PVH stock.

$PVH Insider Trading Activity

$PVH insiders have traded $PVH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PVH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEFAN LARSSON (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 15,644 shares for an estimated $1,000,001

MARK D FISCHER (EVP, General Counsel & Sec.) sold 3,186 shares for an estimated $336,123

JESPER ANDERSEN purchased 600 shares for an estimated $39,660

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PVH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $PVH stock to their portfolio, and 247 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PVH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PVH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PVH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PVH forecast page.

$PVH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PVH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PVH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $86.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $105.0 on 02/03/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.