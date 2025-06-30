Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $PVH Buys 15,644 Shares

Stefan Larsson, the Chief Executive Officer of $PVH, bought 15,644 shares of the company on 06-26-2025 for an estimated $999,964. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.2%. Following this trade, they now own 269,437 shares of this class of $PVH stock.
$PVH Insider Trading Activity
$PVH insiders have traded $PVH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PVH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEFAN LARSSON (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 15,644 shares for an estimated $1,000,001
- MARK D FISCHER (EVP, General Counsel & Sec.) sold 3,186 shares for an estimated $336,123
- JESPER ANDERSEN purchased 600 shares for an estimated $39,660
$PVH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $PVH stock to their portfolio, and 247 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 1,825,116 shares (-85.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $117,975,498
- FMR LLC removed 1,796,924 shares (-26.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $116,153,167
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,024,509 shares (-58.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,224,261
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 807,301 shares (+15.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,183,936
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 754,713 shares (-90.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,784,648
- CHANNING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 680,991 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,019,258
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 614,872 shares (-90.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,745,326
$PVH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PVH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
$PVH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PVH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PVH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $86.0 on 04/02/2025
- Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $105.0 on 02/03/2025
