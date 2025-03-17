Insider Purchase: CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $PSEC Buys 240,000 Shares

John F Barry, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $PSEC, bought 240,000 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $1,009,104. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.3%. Following this trade, they now own 81,981,933 shares of this class of $PSEC stock.

$PSEC Insider Trading Activity

$PSEC insiders have traded $PSEC stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 28 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSEC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN F BARRY (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 12 purchases buying 10,523,173 shares for an estimated $46,906,594 and 0 sales.

M GRIER ELIASEK (Chief Operating Officer) has made 13 purchases buying 470,000 shares for an estimated $2,249,308 and 0 sales.

DASK KRISTIN LEA VAN (CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO) has made 2 purchases buying 15,200 shares for an estimated $65,208 and 0 sales.

EUGENE S STARK purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $13,750

$PSEC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $PSEC stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

